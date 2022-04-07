Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Terence Lewis and Sarah Anjuli to grace the show in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face hardcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

Every weekend, there is a celebrity who comes and graces this show who interacts with the judges and the contestants of the show.

As per sources, Terence Lewis and Sarah Anjuli will be gracing the show this coming weekend where they would be interacting with the judges and the contestants of the show.

This would be the first time that two will be gracing the show and will be having a fun time on the sets.

They would be having fun section with the host of the host of the show and especially they would be a fun banter with judge Marzi.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one that will leave the audiences and fans in splits!

