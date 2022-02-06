Dance Deewane Juniors: Fun Time! Shilpa Shetty pulls Karan Kundrra’s leg

Shilpa Shetty’s entry leaves host Karan Kundrra speechless.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 12:44
Shilpa-karan

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Also read - Dance Deewane Junior: Thrilling! Junior Runjhuna's action-packed performance steals the heart of judges, and we are all excited to see it.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show has got its top contestants and the competition has begun with full energy.

In the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty’s entry leaves host Karan Kundrra speechless.

Shilpa Shetty enters while dancing on the song ‘Main Naagin Tu Sapera’and this leaves Karan Kundrra struggling to find words to describe how he feels. The judges take this opportunity and have fun with him while even Shilpa Shetty doesn’t leave this chance and pulls her leg pointing out that he loves a ‘Naagin, too.

The episode is surely going to be filled with a lot of nok-jhok and dance.

Also read - Dance Deewane Juniors: OMG! Have a look at what the judges of the show are up to

Are you excited to see Shilpa Shetty’s jalwa in the episode?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.


 

Dance Deewane Juniors Neetu Singh Nora Fatehi Marzi Pestonji TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 12:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Woah! Vivaan comes up with an idea, Ranveer caught by the registrar
MUMBAI: Stranger Things season four volume one has become the most viewed English-language series on Netflix by...
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is going to mark her Bollywood debut with the...
Exclusive! Aashram actor Chandan Roy Sanyal roped in for Mukesh Tank’s next
MUMBAI : Keeping the process to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Nima Denzongpa: Oh No! Priyal’s identity in danger, Nima comes to help her
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Exclusive! Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai and Naaginn actor Sachin Shroff roped in for upcoming show Blood Farming
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms...
EXCLUSIVE: Revati to JOIN HANDS with Armaan to create PROBLEMS in Preesha and Rudraksh’s life in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahahtein?
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.Also Read: ...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Latest Video