Dance Deewane Juniors: Fun Time! Shilpa Shetty pulls Karan Kundrra’s leg

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show has got its top contestants and the competition has begun with full energy.

In the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty’s entry leaves host Karan Kundrra speechless.

Shilpa Shetty enters while dancing on the song ‘Main Naagin Tu Sapera’and this leaves Karan Kundrra struggling to find words to describe how he feels. The judges take this opportunity and have fun with him while even Shilpa Shetty doesn’t leave this chance and pulls her leg pointing out that he loves a ‘Naagin, too.

The episode is surely going to be filled with a lot of nok-jhok and dance.

Are you excited to see Shilpa Shetty’s jalwa in the episode?






