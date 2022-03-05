Dance Deewane Juniors: Kya Baat Hai! The judges are in a dilemma, unable to pick the top 15 contestants

In the upcoming episode of the show, the judges have to choose the top 15 contestants, and it seems to be a difficult task for them. They are unable to choose from the given lot as everyone is so talented.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 15:19
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season titled Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks ago, and it has received a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The last 3 to 4 episodes have been of the audition round, and the upcoming episode will see the show getting its top 15 contestants.

We came across a video where one can see the judges left in a dilemma. They do not know how to select top 15 contestants as each contestant is so good from 

All the judges seem tense as they are not able to choose 15 contestants out of the selected lot.

It will be interesting to see who would make it to the list.

