Dance Deewane Juniors : Kya Baat Hai! The judges are left in dilemma as they need to pick the hardcore top 15 contestants of the show

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show are coming up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences and the talent on the show is incredible.

The last 3 – 4 episodes of the show have been of the audition round and now the upcoming episode will see the show getting its top 15 contestants of the show.

We came across a video where one can see the judges left in a dilemma where they do not know how to select top 15 contestants as each contestant is so good from each other.

All the judges seem tense as they are not able to choose 15 contestant outs of the selected lot.

It will be interesting to see who would make it to the top 15 contestants on the show.

