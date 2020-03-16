Dance Deewane Juniors: Laughter Riot! Marzi shows the way to excel at dancing

MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to be the host of the show. This will be his first dance reality show as the host on Television.

The show will provide a platform to solo, duo, and trio participants.

Bollywood actress Neetu Singh, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, and ace dancer and choreographer Marzi Pestonji will be judges and along with them, the show will apparently also have three mentors.

In the upcoming episode, there will be a laughter riot when ‘ABCD Little Angels’will get the best tip of their life from Marzi to reach a new level in dance.

Marzi will tell them if they want to make their dance better then there is a devi of dance that they should preach.

Marzi will tell them to turn around and see who that Devi is and to everyone’s surprise, it’ll be none other than Nora Fatehi.

Marzi will show how to pray to the Devi and sure enough it’ll make you fall off the chair laughing.

Are you excited to see how amazing the episode is going to be this weekend?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.