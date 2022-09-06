Dance Deewane Juniors: Lovely! Check out the special entry of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face hardcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

As we had reported earlier that Tejasswi Prakash would be coming on the show where she would be hosting the show along with her love Karan Kundrra.

We came across the video where one can see how Karan and Tejasswi would enter the show.

Karan is seen picking up Tejasswi in style in a bike and then they enter the sets of the show.

Judges Marzi and Neetu Kapoor come on stage to greet her and Neetu Kapoor is aww of her and tells Karan she is so cute and adorable.

Karan is very happy to see her on the sets of the show and this weekend both will be hosting the show.

Well, this episode is going to be a treat for all TejRan fans as they love the chemistry between the two stars.

