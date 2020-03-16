Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional remembering Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to be the host of the show. This will be his first dance reality show as the host on Television.

The show will provide a platform to solo, duo, and trio participants.

Bollywood actress Neetu Singh, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, and ace dancer and choreographer Marzi Pestonji will be judges and along with them, the show will apparently also have three mentors.

In the upcoming episode, there’s going to be a very emotional moment when Neetu Kapoor will talk about the impact Rishi Kapoor has on not just her life but on so many other people’s lives.

Neetu Kapoor will remember Rishi Kapoor and talk about how everyday she meets someone who reminds her of Rishi Kapoor and how powerful of an impact he has on their life.

Karan will say that some people reside in our hearts always while there are people like Rishi Kapoor who become our heart.

