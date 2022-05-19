Dance Deewane Juniors : Oh No! Ayushmann Khurrana breaks down on the sets of the show and the reason will shock you

Ayushmann would break down post the performance of Aditya and he was left choked and could’nt say anything.
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show are coming up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences and the talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face harcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

( ALSO READ ; EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

This weekend Ayushmann Khurrana will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the judges and the contestants on the show.

We came across a video where one can see how Ayushmann breaks down post Aditya’s performance as he gives a tribute to his father.

Post the performance, Ayushmann is choked and he is unable to say anything, whereas Nora breaks down.

The dance is a heart – felt performance and will surely bring tears in one’s eyes.

Well, there is no doubt that the kids on the show are very talented and it becomes very difficult for the judges to choose who is the best.

What do you think of her performance?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

