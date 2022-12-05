Dance Deewane Juniors : OMG! Neetu Kapoor gets miffed with the media when asked about her daughter – in law

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show are coming up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences and the talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants and the competition has begun.

Now we came across a video where one can see Neetu Kapoor getting papped by the media members and she was asked to talk about her daughter – in – law both Alia and Kiara Advani ( who is playing her daughter – in law in her upcoming movie).

They asked her what she had to say about her upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to which the veteran actress asked “Why is the media behind her daughter – in – law and to just leave her alone, though she answered in a fun way she did look a bit pissed.

Well, there is no doubt that the papps love to question Neetu Kapoor and she in a very dignified manner answers their questions and entertains them.

