Dance Deewane Juniors: OMG! This is what made Marzi Pestongi stomp out of the sets

Dance Deewane is one of the most loved shows on television, and this weekend, Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show and having some fun segments with the judges and the host.

Marzi Pestongi

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face hardcore challenges from the judges and impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

In the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show. As usual, they would be playing a prank on judge Marzi Pestongi. She will act like a doctor and pretend to be giving him an injection.

But since childhood, Marzi is afraid of injections, and he is seen running away from Shilp. He runs for his life and storms out of the sets.

The video is a very funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, no doubt that the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Well, no doubt that the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one.


 

