Dance Deewane Juniors : Omg! This is what Marzi Pestongi stomped out of the sets of the show

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face hardcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

In the upcoming episode Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show and as usual they would be playing a prank on judge Marzi Pestongi where she will be acting like a doctor will pretend to be giving injection to him.

But since childhood Marzi is afraid of injection and he is seen running away from Shilp and he runs for his life and storms out of the sets.

The video is a very funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, no doubt that the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one.

