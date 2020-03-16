Dance Deewane Juniors : Wow! Marzi and Badshah dance on the tunes of Nora Fathei

Marzi and Badshah will be seen dancing on the tunes of Nora Fathei where they would be seen doing the hook step of Nora of the song “Garmi”
MARZI-BADSHAH-NORA

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show are coming up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences and the talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face harcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

This weekend  Badshah will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the judges and the contestants.

This weekend  Badshah will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the judges and the contestants.

Now we came across a video where one can see Badshah and judge Marzi dancing on the tunes of Nora.

Where Nora is seen teaching the garmi step to both of them and everyone breaks into a laugh while seeing Marzi perform.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that with Marzi being the judge of the show the entertainment quotient would be high.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch


 
