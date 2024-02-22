Dance Deewane: Kya Baat Hai! Divansh Kumar and Harsha’s emotional performance leave the judges and Munawar Faruqui in tears

Dance Deewane is one of the most loved and successful dance reality shows and now finally the show got its twelve top contestants. In the new promo of the show Divansh Kumar and Harsha will be giving an emotional performance.
Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance. 

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and  Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The judges of the show in Season 1 were Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Marzi Pestonji, In Season 2 Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges.

In season 3 Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

As we had reported earlier, the Bigg Boss Season 17 contestants will be gracing the show and would be interacting with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

In the new promo of the show we have seen how Divansh Kumar and Harsha will be give an emotional performance that would make the judges and Munawar emotional and they would break down.

Munawar would come on stage and say that when Divansh grandmother will be shivering seeing his performance and the Bigg Boss winner will kiss her hand and will say that though her hands were shivering she knew that she has children and their hands would always be there to protect her.

Well, there is no doubt that this time the contestants of the show are really strong and it's commendable.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

