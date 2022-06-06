Dance Deewane : Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash to host the reality show alongside her love Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash will be coming this weekend on the show where she will be hosting the show along with her ladylove Karan Kundrra where the two will be seen having many fun segments with each other and the judges.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 17:17
Dance Deewane : Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash to host the reality show alongside her love Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face hardcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

ALSO READ ; Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

In the upcoming episode Tejasswi Prkash will be seen hosting the show with her better half Karan Kundrra.

She would be coming from an episode and will be interacting with the judges and the contestants of the show.

This would be the second show that the two will be hosting together as earlier they were seen hosting the show Lock Upp Season 1 when she had entered the show as the warden.

Well, it will be an interesting episode to see the two hosting the show after so long.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

Dance Deewane Neetu Singh ranbir kappor Alia Bhatt Karan Kundrra Nishant Bhat Colors Voot Madhuri Dixit Tushar Kalia nora fatehi. Akshay Kumar Manushi Chillar Shilpa Shetty Tejasswi Prakash
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 17:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! I am sure people are going to like Ankush in the coming days: Rohit Bakshi on his character and reason to agree to Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Palak Sindhwani begins with her Kathak classes shares pictures on instagram, says "I always wanted to learn this artform since I was a kid"
MUMBAI: Palak Sindhwani is one of the most prettiest looking actresses in the entertainment industry. The actor who's a...
OMG! This is what happened when Karan Kundrra took his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on a bike ride
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. The two...
Wow! Checkout what will happen in Nakuul Mehta, Karan Kundrra and Mohsin Khan's Multiverse
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Exclusive! Shweta Tiwari to be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial web movie Indian Police force
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is a huge name in the world of entertainment business and she is best known for her performance...
OMG! Is Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam starrer Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan going off air ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Recent Stories
OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event
OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event
Latest Video