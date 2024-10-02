Dance Deewane : OH NO! Sunil Shetty in major trouble; reveals he is scared to talk to wife Mana Shetty

Dance Deewane Season 3 is going to begin soon and the fans are excited for the new season. Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit are the judges for this season. Now in the new promo all Thanks to Madhuri Dixit and Bharti Singh that Sunil Shetty seems to be in trouble.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 19:33
Sunil

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and  Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The judges of the show in Season 1 were Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Marzi Pestonji, In Season 2 Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges.

In season 3 Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

ALSO READ ; EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

The show began from the 3rd of February and this season is going to be judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Madhuri Dixit and Bharti Singh have a fun segment on the show.

They come with shopping bags and tell Sunil Shetty that they have shopped with his card and have done very expensive shopping.

To which Sunil Shetty  said that “Its fine that you have shopped but then please call my wife Mana and tell her that you have done all the shopping”

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that this season the talent is really going to be commendable and it's going to be tough for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

Sheher Ki Ladki Dance Deewane Season 3 sunil shetty Raveena Tandon Madhuri Dixit dance reality show Colors JioCinemas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 19:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Vaibhav and Mrunal trap Bobby for financial needs
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Exclusive! actress Diksha Thakur roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal decides to end his marriage with Vandana
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Imlie: Woah! Vishwa comes to know about Navya being responsible for the blast in the factory
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
MUMBAI: Actress Sargun Mehta is brimming with excitement as her cinematic gems, 'Angrej' and 'Qismat,' gear up for a...
What! ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede Over Alleged Bribery in Aryan Khan Case
MUMBAI: Sameer Wankhede, catapulted into the limelight following his involvement in the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh...
Recent Stories
Sargun
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Diksha
Exclusive! actress Diksha Thakur roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus
Sarika
Exclusive! Actress Sarika Nawathe roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus
Shiwani
Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya actress Shiwani Chakraborty roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus
Shahid
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Shahid Kapoor to return as the judge on the show; read to know more
Vaibhav
Dream Come True: Indian Idol 14 contestant Vaibhav Gupta meets his Idol Sukhwinder Singh
Kriti Sanon
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kriti Sanon applauds Manisha Rani saying, “I think that you're not just a dancer; you're a very good actor too”.