Dance Deewane : OH NO! Sunil Shetty in major trouble; reveals he is scared to talk to wife Mana Shetty

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The judges of the show in Season 1 were Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Marzi Pestonji, In Season 2 Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges.

In season 3 Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

The show began from the 3rd of February and this season is going to be judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Madhuri Dixit and Bharti Singh have a fun segment on the show.

They come with shopping bags and tell Sunil Shetty that they have shopped with his card and have done very expensive shopping.

To which Sunil Shetty said that “Its fine that you have shopped but then please call my wife Mana and tell her that you have done all the shopping”

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that this season the talent is really going to be commendable and it's going to be tough for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

