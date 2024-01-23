Dance Deewane Season 3 : Kya Baat Hai! Sunil Shetty recreates the magic of “Sheher Ki Ladki” replaces Raveena Tandon with this nineties diva

Dance Deewane Season 3 is going to begin soon and the fans are excited for the new season. Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit are the judges for this season. Now we came across a video Sunil Shetty is seen recreating the magic of “Sheher Ki Ladki”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 19:03
Sunil

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and  Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

ALSO READ ;EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

The judges of the show in Season 1 were Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Marzi Pestonji, In Season 2 Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges.

In season 3 Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

The show is going to begin from the 3rd of February and this season is going to be judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty.

Now we came across a video where one can see Sunil Shetty recreating the magic of “Sheher Ki Ladki” but not with Raveen Tandon but with nineties diva Madhuri Dixit.

The video is really a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, this is the first dance reality show that Sunil Shetty will be judging alongside Madhuri Dixit.

This year also the contestants are really very talented and we did get to see the glimpse on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

 

Sheher Ki Ladki Dance Deewane Season 3 sunil shetty Raveena Tandon Madhuri Dixit dance reality show Colors JioCinemas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 19:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! The journey video of the contestants to be shows in front of the audience similar to Bigg Boss Season 13
Sania
Exclusive! Tape Recorder actress Sania Mistry roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”
INDIAN IDOL
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Mohnish Bahl to grace show episode to be dedicated to his mom late actress Nutan
Madhuri
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming show “Dance Deewane”
Rinku
Exclusive! The X factor about my character is that it is a mix of expressions that range from comedy to emotional: Rinku Worah on shooting for Pashminna
Ankita
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande bags Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 before exiting the house?