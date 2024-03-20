Dance Deewane : What! Govinda's wife Sunita doesn't mind if he has an affair with Madhuri Dixit

Dance Deewane is a very successful dance reality show on television and the new season has begun and the audience have given it a thumbs up. Now in the upcoming episode, Govind and wife Sunita will be gracing the show and will be having a fun segment with the contestants and the judges of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 18:28
Govinda

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The season is back and is doing well when it comes to the ratings and the talent is exceptionally well.

The season is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty and is hosted by Bharti Singh.

Every episode special guests grace the show and have fun with the contestants and the judges of the show.

As we had reported earlier, that Govinda and his wife Sunita will be gracing the show and they would be interacting with the contestants, judges and the audience of the show.

In the new promo of the show Govinda is seen praising Madhuri Dixit as she tells Sunil Shetty that he is her favourite actor after Govinda and that time his wife tells that she doesn't  mind if it is Madhuri Dixit.

Well, everything was said in a gist and fun that left will leave the contestants and audience in splits.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment.

The contestants would be dancing on Govinda songs and would be giving him a tribute.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

