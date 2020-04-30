"Dance has been a blessing in my life from God" - Faisal Khan

MUMBAI: 'Dance' has always been a very integral and important part of dancer and actor Faisal Khan's life!

From actually beginning his career with Dance India Dance at a very young age, and even emerging as a winner from it, to now being widely recognized as one of the most talented youth dancers the industry has, Faisal has successfully managed to make a strong mark and carve a unique niche for himself in the dancing fraternity!

Speaking about some of his best dance related memories this International Dance Day, Faisal goes down memory lane to share how dance built up his entire life for him!

Reminiscing about the same, Faisal shares,"Dance was introduced into my life from a very young age, and it is something that will run in my blood forever! As from the day I began dancing, there were a lot of positive changes that took place for me. Dance has been a blessing in my life from God. From being a front row dancer during my school annual day to buying my first home to my first car to being the ultimate foundation of my career, and even helping me earn all the trophies that are on my shelf right now, dance has really been my biggest motivation to strive for the best in life."

"There was a small period after my injury last year when I was in this uncertain phase about whether I would be able to dance or no, but somehow I was able to overcome that as well! I remember how I tried making a dance video which I uploaded on social media, and after watching myself in my very own dance element in that video and seeing the overwhelming response I got for it from all my well-wishers, it really helped me comeback on my feet and inspire me to slowly get back to my first love, dance!".