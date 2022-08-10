'Dance helped me fight depression': 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant opens up

India's Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI: Dancer-choreographer Terence Lewis was left in awe of the dancing talent of 'Indias Best Dancer 3' contestant Ranodip Poddar (17), who impressed the judges, including Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre, on the dance reality show with the rendition of Bharatanatyam on the song 'Thumkeshwari'.

While sharing his experience of being on the show, Ranodip said: "I express my emotions through dance, which also helped me fight back depression. There was a time when nobody used to talk to me in school. If I sat on a bench, others used to sit two seats apart. My neighbours and relatives used to pass negative comments on me and my parents."

He also said that people used to look down upon him because he was different.

"I was not interested in cricket or other sports, as I was only fond of dance and make-up. There were days when all of us used to cry in bed every night, but my parents stood by me and supported me throughout my journey. Today when I am standing here on the stage of 'India's Best Dancer', I feel proud that my parents are proud of who I am," he added.

Terence hugged him and appreciated him for his courage and dedication.

'India's Best Dancer' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

