Dance India Dance 7: Karisma Kapoor and Bosco Martis dance to Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions is one show that has been garnering a lot of attention. This season of the show stars none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The show dishes out some of the most exceptional performances week after week, keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

This week actress Karisma Kapoor will be stepping in for her sister Kareena Kapoor and taking over the judge's seat. Kareena who is busy shooting for Angrezi Medium in London could not make it back in time for this week's episode. In a promo of the upcoming episode, we get to see Karisma and Shakti Kapoor on the show. While Karisma has worked in Bollywood for quite a few years, she has never worked with Bosco. Hence, during the show, she got a chance to groove with him on Katrina Kaif’s song, Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho. Bosco had done the choreography of the hit song and Karisma wanted to groove to it. Hence, she can be seen taking the stage with Bosco.

Take a look below: