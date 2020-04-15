Dance India Dance: Check out Pranshu and Kuldeep's stunning performance that reminded Geeta of Prince

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality shows on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

And this year marked the 7th season of the dance reality show, where the judges were replaced by Kareena Kapoor, Bosco and Raftrar.

This year the concept of the show was different where it was the battle of the champions. Where the contestants performed solo, in the group and in duo.

Pranshu and Kuldeep who was the 2nd runner up of the show gave a mind-blowing performance which the judges couldn’t believe what they had seen.

Bosco said that this is an international kind of performance and it will be remembered for life.

Geeta, on the other hand, said that it reminded her of Prince's performance.

The judges stood up and applauded the duo in between the performance itself.

There is no doubt that Dance India Dance is one the best dance reality shows on television and gives us the best dancers.

