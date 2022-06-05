Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Fabulous! Mouni Roy and Ranveer Singh shake a leg and raise temperatures in this scorching summer!

MUMBAI: ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ may be the song but it can’t be the reaction of the audience as they’ll see Ranveer Singh share the stage with the show judge, the very stunning, Mouni Roy.

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted on DID Li’l Masters and shared a dance with Mouni Roy. The actor is promoting his recent film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and graced the sets of DID. Mouni Roy who is one of the judges on the reality show will also be seen in ‘Brahmastra.’

Mouni Roy took it upon herself to share a short clip of the energetic dance performance and once again showcase to the world her stellar dancing skills. The two actors looked absolutely gorgeous as they recreated the dance from one of Ranveer’s films- Band Baaja Baaraat. Judges, Remo D’souza and Sonali Bendre too enjoyed the performance.

Ranveer Singh being the ever-enthuse guy he is, showed us how well he can dance and also had fun on the sets along with the other judges and contestants. Ranveer also shared the stage with Sonali Bendre and some other contestants.

Arjun Reddy famed ‘Shalini Pandey’ was also seen applauding the performance. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in their upcoming movie that is all set to hit the big screen on the 13th of May. The Film is being made under Yash Raj Films.

Let’s see what the Film brings about.

