Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Fabulous! Mouni Roy and Ranveer Singh shake a leg and raise temperatures in this scorching summer!

Ranveer Singh and Mouni Roy set the stage on fire on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Their chemistry was applauded. Ranveer Singh promotes Jayeshbhai Jordaar on Dance India Dance.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:48
Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Fabulous! Mouni Roy and Ranveer Singh shake a leg and raise temperatures in this scorching summer

MUMBAI: ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ may be the song but it can’t be the reaction of the audience as they’ll see Ranveer Singh share the stage with the show judge, the very stunning, Mouni Roy.

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted on DID Li’l Masters and shared a dance with Mouni Roy. The actor is promoting his recent film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and graced the sets of DID. Mouni Roy who is one of the judges on the reality show will also be seen in ‘Brahmastra.’

Mouni Roy took it upon herself to share a short clip of the energetic dance performance and once again showcase to the world her stellar dancing skills. The two actors looked absolutely gorgeous as they recreated the dance from one of Ranveer’s films- Band Baaja Baaraat. Judges, Remo D’souza and Sonali Bendre too enjoyed the performance.

Also Read: Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh to grace the show to promote Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh being the ever-enthuse guy he is, showed us how well he can dance and also had fun on the sets along with the other judges and contestants. Ranveer also shared the stage with Sonali Bendre and some other contestants.

Arjun Reddy famed ‘Shalini Pandey’ was also seen applauding the performance. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in their upcoming movie that is all set to hit the big screen on the 13th of May. The Film is being made under Yash Raj Films.

Let’s see what the Film brings about.

For more such entertaining updates, keep checking Tellychakkar.

Also Read: Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to grace the show to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Jayeshbhai Jordaar TellyChakkar Ranveer Singh Mouni Roy Shalini Pandey Dance India Dance Li’l Masters DID Sonali Bendre Stunning Dance performance Remo D’Souza TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Fabulous! Mouni Roy and Ranveer Singh shake a leg and raise temperatures in this scorching summer!
MUMBAI: ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ may be the song but it can’t be the reaction of the audience as they’ll see Ranveer Singh...
Exclusive! “Every movie has his own challenging parts and this one has his own” Nagraj Manjule on his movie Jhund
MUMBAI: Movie Jhund which had Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role got some amazing response from the fans upon its...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Upcoming TWIST! Revati finds Dev’s dead body at the school site, arrests Preesha and Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Must Read! Super Star Singer enters top 10 shows, Dance Deewane juniors opens with good numbers; TKSS enters BARC ratings; Anupama is at first position followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels...
Shocking! Ashneer Grover says Shark Tank India’s sharks were not paid for any episode; they were a part of the show for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is soon going to return to the TV screens with a second season. Well talking about it, Ashneer...
BIG TWIST! Varun set to spoil Ram-Priya's secret mission, Shashi threatens to kill Varun in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major track in the upcoming days. Ram and Priya have...
Recent Stories
jayes
Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer
Latest Video