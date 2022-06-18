Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Emotional! Sadiya's power-packed performance leaves everyone stunned, Mouni Roy gets teary-eyed!

MUMBAI : Zee TV's Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

Well, the upcoming episodes of Zee TV's Dance India Dance L’il Masters Season five would be exciting, entertaining, and full of emotions.

In a video shared with us, we saw the power-packed performance of Sadiya leaving everyone stunned. We saw emotions in the eyes of Mouni Roy.

Sadiya danced to the song 'Jo Bheji Thi Dua' which left everyone emotional. The central idea of her dance was to convey the message of how to deal with and face a failure in a financial crisis and still keep a smiling face for the world. There were a lot of drama and emotions in her performance.

