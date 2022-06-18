Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Emotional! Sadiya's power-packed performance leaves everyone stunned, Mouni Roy gets teary-eyed!

The power-packed performance of Sadiya leaves everyone stunned. We saw emotions in the eyes of Mouni Roy.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 15:45
Mouni Roy

MUMBAI : Zee TV's Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

Also read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: OMG! Nobojit’s performance makes the judges emotional; Remo’s gesture wins everyone’s hearts

Well, the upcoming episodes of Zee TV's Dance India Dance L’il Masters Season five would be exciting, entertaining, and full of emotions.

In a video shared with us, we saw the power-packed performance of Sadiya leaving everyone stunned. We saw emotions in the eyes of Mouni Roy.

Also read:Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Sad! Srishty Negi’s performance leaves the judges in tears

Sadiya danced to the song 'Jo Bheji Thi Dua' which left everyone emotional. The central idea of her dance was to convey the message of how to deal with and face a failure in a financial crisis and still keep a smiling face for the world. There were a lot of drama and emotions in her performance.

So are you excited to see the episode which will show the stellar performance of Sadiya?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS DID L’il Masters Zee TV Zee 5 Remo Dsouza Mouni Roy Sonali Bendre Sonali Bendre Behl nobojit Jay Bhanusali TellyChakkar Geeta Kapoor Terence Lewis
About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 15:45

Latest Video