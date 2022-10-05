Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Exclusive! Mahhi Vij, Suraj Nambiar, Goldie Behl, and Lizelle D'Souza to grace on the sets for Couple Special Episode

In the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance L'il Masters the real spouses of the judges and the host are all set to grace the stage.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 11:16
Suraj-mahi-bhel-lizel

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newly wedded Mouni Roy.

Also read: Dance India Dance Lil Masters: Exclusive! Kishore Kumar Special! Sanvi Negi and other contestants to shake a leg

We have exclusively learnt that in this upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, we will see the real spouse of the judges ie Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle, ,Mouni Roy’s hubby Suraj Nambiar, Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl and the host Jay Bhanusali’s beautiful wife Mahhi Vij is all set to grace the stage for couple special episode.

There would be a lot dhammal and masti on the set and in the show.

Reportedly they will also dance with their partners on the stage and set the stage of fire.

They will also motivate the participants of the show, and also will win the heart of the audience and fans of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Veteran actress Aruna Irani to grace the stage of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters

So, are you guys excited to see them?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.  

