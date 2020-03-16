Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: OMG! Nobojit’s performance makes the judges emotional; Remo’s gesture wins everyone’s hearts

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

Also read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Sad! Srishty Negi’s performance leaves the judges in tears

Well, the upcoming episodes of Dance India Dance L’il masters Season five would be exciting, entertaining, and full of emotions.

A video has been shared with us wherein Nobojit’s stellar dance performance not only won everyone’s hearts but also made everyone emotional on the sets of the show.

Contestant Nobojit danced on the song Toota Toota Ek Parinda - Allah Ke Bande from the film Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, sung by Kailash Kher. Nobojit’s dance performance gave the message that because humans are cutting down trees, the house of birds, that is, nests, are getting destroyed.

Also read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Exclusive! Mahhi Vij, Suraj Nambiar, Goldie Behl, and Lizelle D'Souza to grace the sets for Couple Special Episode

The performance touched the judges. They were seen getting emotional. We saw tears in the eyes of Mouni and Sonali. On the other hand, Remo kissed his feet and was thrilled to see the performance.

The audience were also left teary eyed.

So are you excited to see this performance with a social message?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

