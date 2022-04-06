Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Ouch! Geeta Kapoor dances on metallic nails after Aarav’s stellar performance

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 14:20
geeta

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters is judged by Remo D’souza, Sonali Bendre, and the newlywed Mouni Roy.

Also read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: OMG! Nobojit’s performance makes the judges emotional; Remo’s gesture wins everyone’s hearts

Well, the upcoming episodes of Dance India Dance L’il Masters Season five would be exciting, entertaining, and full of emotions.

A video has been shared with us wherein Aarav’s stellar performance steals everyone’s heart. Clad in traditional attire, he is dancing to the song Kaala Chasma from the film Baar Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra which impressed everyone. After which Aarav gave Geeta Maa aka Geeta Kapoor a challenge of dancing on the metallic nails.

Geeta Maa danced flawlessly without any fear, but before and after the performance, she bowed before the nails and showed a gesture of respect towards it.

Also read: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Sad! Srishty Negi’s performance leaves the judges in tears

The audience and judges enjoyed the performances of both Aarav and Geeta Kapoor.

So are you excited to see the episode which will show the stellar performance of Aarav and Geeta Maa?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS DID L’il Masters Zee TV Zee 5 Remo Dsouza Mouni Roy Sonali Bendre Sonali Bendre Behl nobojit Jay Bhanusali TellyChakkar Geeta Kapoor Terence Lewis
