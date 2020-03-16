Dance India Dance Little Masters : Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh to grace the show

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s hearts, and many celebrities are cheering for their favourites.

As per sources, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Run way 38.

The actors will be seen having a fun time with the kids and the judges of the show and they will be stumped to see the kids' performance.

The episode will be an entertaining one and will bring a smile on your face as the kids will have fun conversations with the actors.

