Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie

The cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo will be gracing the show. They would be interacting with the contestants and having fun segments with them.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:24
dance

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s heart and also many celebrities are cheering for some contestants.

Every weekend, a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants.

( ALSO READ - Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Dharmesh to grace the show

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

They would be seen interacting with the contestants and encouraging then. They would also play a fun game with them.

The contestants will give dares to the actors.  

The kids will be seen giving a tribute to Anil Kapoor by dancing to all his songs.

Well, the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Veteran actresses Helen and Bindu to grace the show

