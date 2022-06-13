Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani will be seen on the show to promote their upcoming movie

The cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo will be gracing the show where they would be interacting with the contestants of the show where they would be having fun segments with the contestants of the show.

 

dance

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s heart and also many celebrities are cheering for some contestants.

Every weekend a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants of the show.

As per sources, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani will be gracing the show as they would be coming to promote their upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo.

They would be seen interacting with the contestants of the show and will be there to encourage the little ones and would be playing a fun game with them.

The contestants would be giving dares to the actor where they would have to complete their tasks and would be entertaining the audience.  

The kids will be seen giving a tribute to Anil Kapoor where they would be dancing to all his songs.

Well, the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video