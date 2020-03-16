Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! “I am a huge fan of Vidyut Jammwal, I will be the happiest if I meet him and do a stunt in front of him” - Nobojit Narzary, winner of Dance India Dance

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show was back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

This season the contestants were too good and it was too tough to pick one.

Finally, the show has come to an end and Nobojit Narzary was declared the winner of the show and he took the trophy home.

(ALSO READ: Dance India Dance Little Masters : Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place)

Tellychakkar got in touch with the little master and asked him about how he felt post the victory and what he would do if he meets his ideal Vidyut Jammwal.

How do you feel post your victory?

I am feeling very good. I never thought I would win the show, and it feels like a dream come true moment.

Do you remember your audition days?

I was very scared and excited at the same time as I had to perform in front of the judges and was very nervous but luckily I got through it.

You are a fan of Vidyut Jammwal what would you do if you ever met him?

I will be the happiest and will do some stunts in front of him.

What is your special moment on the show?

The time when Remo kissed my legs; it was the happiest moment of my life.

Well, there is no doubt that Nobojit Narzary deserved to win as he is exceptionally talented.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Bharti Singh to co-host the finale alongside Jay Bhanushali)