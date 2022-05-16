Dance India Dance little masters : Exclusive! Veteran actress Helen and Bindu to grace the show

In the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Little Masters one would see the veteran actress Helen and Bindu will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 17:05
Dance India Dance little masters : Exclusive! Veteran actress Helen and Bindu to grace the show

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today. 

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants. 

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh. 

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show. 

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.  

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s hearts, and many celebrities are cheering for their favourites.

As per sources, veteran actress Helen and Bindu will be gracing the show and will be promoting the olden dance. 

The actors will be having a good fun time with the cast and crew of the show and will be seen having some fun with the judges. 

Well, with the legends around the block the episode is going to be an entertaining episode which will leave you nostalgic and will take you back to the good old days.   

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sonali Bendre Mouni Roy Dance India Dance ZeeTV DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS Jay Bhanushali Remo D’Souza Terrance Lewis Geeta Kapur Govinda TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 17:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Raghav Juyal confirms he's a pivotal part of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
MUMBAI: Actor Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.The host, dancer and actor...
Dance India Dance little masters : Exclusive! Veteran actress Helen and Bindu to grace the show
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Aryan plans a romantic date for Imlie, however, Jyoti is intolerable and plans plotting against the duo to spoil their date
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Must Read! Check out the childhood friends of Vicky Kaushal, and the picture dropped by the actor defines brotherhood
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal in a very small span of time has indeed created a strong fan base for himself with his...
WOW! Check out Rubina Dilaik's never seen before aerial yoga skills
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Exclusive! It is very difficult for me to portray the role of Sherlyn as I am not like her in real life: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi on playing a negative lead
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Raghav
Raghav Juyal confirms he's a pivotal part of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
Latest Video