Dance India Dance Little Masters: OMG! This is what Kartik Aryan did to make Mouni Roy lose her Naagin powers

Kartik Aryan and Mouni Roy would be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Bhool Bhuliya 2. The actor will be doing some tricks on Mouni so that she loses her Naagin powers.
Dance India Dance Little Masters: OMG! This is what Kartik Aryan does to take away the Naagin powers from Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today. 

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants. 

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh. 

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show. 

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s hearts, and many celebrities are cheering for their favourites. 

In the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance, Kartik Aryan and Mouni Roy would be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Bhool Bhuliya 2. 

One of the contestant’s mothers is afraid of Mouni Roy as she feels she is the real Naagin and would turn into a snake anytime. Hence, she doesn’t look at the judge. 

Thus, Kartik will tell the contestant’s mother that he has got some strong puja tactics to get rid of the Naagin powers of Mouni Roy. 

Kartik would be seen performing some puja (in a fun way) and that’s when the mother of the contestant would believe that Mouni is not a snake and she would hug her tight. 

But the fear of Mouni being a real Naagin is seen on her face. 

The video is a funny one and it will leave you in splits. 

Well, this weekend, the episode is going to be an entertaining one. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sonali Bendre Mouni Roy Dance India Dance ZeeTV DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS Jay Bhanushali Remo D’Souza Terrance Lewis Geeta Kapur Govinda TellyChakkar
