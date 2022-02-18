Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5: Wow! This is when Dance India Dance Season 5 would go on – air?

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is all set to return in 2022, and the preliminary work has already begun. They are yet to plan the audition dates and judges panel.

As we reported earlier, Remo D'Souza will be taking Mithun Chakraborty’s place as the grandmaster of the show.

We had also reported that Mouni Roy will be one of the judges on the show, and this would be her comeback on television after Naagin.

Bollywood ace actress Sonali Bendre will also be judging the show and she would be returning back to television after a long break and the show will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

The show is all set to go on air from 12th March 2022 and it will be telecasted on Zee Tv. It will air on Saturday – Sunday at 9: 00 pm.

