Dance India Dance Little Masters : Shocking! Aarav Shrestha’s tribute to the legendary actres Helen stumps the judges as he disguises as a female

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

Every weekend a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants of the show.

The weekend legendary actors Helen and Bindu will be gracing the show and the contestants will be giving them a tribute and would be encouraged by them.

Now we came across a video where Aarav Shrestha will be giving a tribute and will be dancing on the famous songs of Helen and here for the first time on the show he will be disguised as a female and his look and performance would stump the judges and the audiences.

The judges panel would give him a standing ovation and Helen will say that he nailed the song and at first she wouldn't believe that he is a guy and would address her as she.

The performance will leave you in shock and the talent these kids have is unbelievable.

Well, with the legends around the block the episode is going to be an entertaining episode which will leave you nostalgic and will take you back to the good old days.

