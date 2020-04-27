News

Dance India Dance Little Masters: When Sachin enacts SRK and stumps Varun Dhawan

Varun is stumped with Sachin’s performance

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
27 Apr 2020 07:55 PM

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show had also launched Dance India Dane little maters where kids between the age of 5 – 16 could participate in the show.

 The judges  of the show every season kept changing, except Geeta remained in Season 1, 2 and 3.

 We have a video from Dance India Dance Season 3 where Ahmed Khan and Geeta Kapur were the judges of the show.

Sachin was a very famous contestant on the show and along with his dancing skills he used to show his acting skills too.

 We came across a video where Sachin is seen enacting SRK’s dialogue which stumps Varun and the judges as it’s a long monologue.

 The young kid then acts like Varun Dhawan  in front of him and he is left speechless.

Sachin also tells a dialogue to Ahmed Khan and the grandmaster Mithun. The little boy's dialogues were very famous among the audience and became one of the USP of the show.

 Varun said where actors take so much time to memorize a dialogue here this young kid remembers it so well and can give us a huge competition.

No doubt that Dance India Dance has given us exceptionally talented dancers who are also good actors.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, DANCE INDIA DANCE. ZEETV )

Tags Dance India Dance Geeta Kapur Terrence Lewis Remo D'souza Varun Dhawan Sachin Sharma TellyChakkar

Latest

 
 
 

