Dance India Dance Little Masters : Wow! Check out legendry actress Helen’s special gesture for Aadhyashree Upadhyay

Helen as a special gesture for Aadhyashree where she brings her dress from the movie Tashaan and the little one gives a special performance and stumps the legendary actress.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 16:07
helen-aryda

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

( ALSO READ : Unreal Crew from Jodhpur lifts Dance India Dance trophy

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s heart and also many celebrities are cheering for some contestants.

Every weekend a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants of  the show.

The weekend legendary actors Helen and Bindu will be gracing the show and the contestants will be giving them a tribute and would be encouraged by them.

This time the legendary actress Helen would gift something special to little Aadhyashree Upadhyay.

She brings along her dress from the movie Tashaan and then Aadhyashree would be performing a short dance wearing the costume and Helen would tell her that she has removed her from the industry and she is so good in whatever she does.

The video is filled with cuteness and will bring a smile to your face.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Avneet Kaur talks about Dance India Dance days and breaks her silence on why she is away from television

Sonali Bendre Mouni Roy Dance India Dance ZeeTV DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS Jay Bhanushali Remo D’Souza Terrance Lewis Geeta Kapur Rashmika Mandana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 16:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Begusarai fame Manish Naggdev all set to get engaged with THIS person
MUMBAI: Television actor Manish Naggdev popularly known for his roles in Udann, Begusarai, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Jaswir Kaur aka Devika is in major trouble Here's why
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Interesting! This is how Yesha Rughani aka Gungun takes a breather on the sets of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Omg! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Ram's Mamaji is in problem, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly...
Exclusive! Benafsha Soonawalla to host Carry Minati upcoming gaming show ‘Playground’
MUMBAI: Celebrated YouTuber Carry Minati is  coming  up with the first gaming entertainment show titled  Playground by...
Anupamaa: Lovely! Anupamaa gets a grand welcome at the Kapadia house with Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Dinesh Vijan
Congratulations! ‘Dasvi’ director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan to marry her beau next week in Mumbai
Latest Video