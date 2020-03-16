Dance India Dance Little Masters : Wow! Check out legendry actress Helen’s special gesture for Aadhyashree Upadhyay

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s heart and also many celebrities are cheering for some contestants.

Every weekend a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants of the show.

The weekend legendary actors Helen and Bindu will be gracing the show and the contestants will be giving them a tribute and would be encouraged by them.

This time the legendary actress Helen would gift something special to little Aadhyashree Upadhyay.

She brings along her dress from the movie Tashaan and then Aadhyashree would be performing a short dance wearing the costume and Helen would tell her that she has removed her from the industry and she is so good in whatever she does.

The video is filled with cuteness and will bring a smile to your face.

