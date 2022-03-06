Dance India Dance Little Masters: Wow! Dharmesh recreates his audition on stage, leaves the judges nostalgic

Dharmesh will be gracing the show this weekend and celebrate 13 years of Dance India Dance. They will relive the good old days.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 17:38
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges of the show are Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Jay Bhanushali has returned as the host of the show.

The show has gone on air. The audience loves it. Moreover, it is doing well on the TRP charts.

The contestants are slowly making a place in the audience’s hearts. Many celebrities are also cheering for them.

Every weekend, a guest comes on the show and motivates the contestants.

This weekend, Dharmesh will be gracing the show alongside Salman Yusuf Khan, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

They would be celebrating 13 years of Salman’s victory in Season 1.

This will be the second time Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur will be gracing the show. They were present during the premiere.

Dharmesh will put up a special performance where he will recreate his audition, which will leave the judges nostalgic, and Geeta Kapur will break down remembering the good old days.

The performance will make you nostalgic as Dharmesh has come a long way.

The upcoming episode will be nostalgic and entertaining.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

