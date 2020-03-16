Dance India Dance Little Masters: WOW! Remo D’Souza and Sonali Bendre gets this unique award in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

In the upcoming episode will see Jay announcers about DID awards and present funny categories. Wherein Remo wins the Pati No. 1 award. Adhyashree presents the award to Remo D’Souza.

Jay announces the second Rudaali award and Sonali Bendre wins the same. Vartika presents the award to her and Sonali gives her winning speech that leaves audiences in splits.

The show is coming to an end, and the finale will be taking place on the 26 June 2022.

Post, Dance India Dance Little Masters DID Super Moms will begin from the 2nd of July on Zee Tv.

