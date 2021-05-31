Dance India Dance Season 1 completes 12 years, winner Salman Yusf Khan shares his victory, says it all began from here

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, and Shakti, who have become well-known personalities on television today.

The judges were replaced from Season 4, and we saw new judges Feroz Khan, Mudassar Khan, and Shruti Merchant.

The show is created and produced by Essel Vision Productions and gives a chance to India's best dancers to showcase their talent like never before!

Few dancers from the show have become superstars on television. They are mainly Punit, Dharmesh, Raghav, Salman, and Shakti, who people still remember them for their unique style of dancing. They are synonymous with the word dance.

Today the show completes 12 years and Salman remembers this big day from where it all began.

He has been one of the most famous and loved contestants on the show and from here began his stardom journey.

Salman shared a post with the contestants of Season 1 and wrote 12 years back a group of boys and girls came to Mumbai with dreams and hope, hearts filled with love and admiration for dance, who changed the course of Dance in India.

A grandmaster who not only brought grandeur to the how but inspired all of us and to his mentor who became like brother and a part of his heart Remo D’Souza he also thanked his wife for being a support and guiding him in his career.

He also said from that began his journey and today he is a well known personality of the entertainment world, also marked his Bollywood debut in Anybody Can Dance 1 and 2.

Well, no doubt that Dance India Dance as given us talents that will live forever.

