Dance India Dance Season 1 contestants Prince and Alisha achieve this milestone!

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Prince, Alisha, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh, and innumerable more who have become well-known personalities on television today.

The three masters became household names through this show, and today, they are judging all different shows. They have been replaced by new judges in Dance India Dance.

Remember Prince and Alisha from season one? The two of them were such good dancers that Prince was the fourth runner-up, whereas Alisha was the second runner-up.

Both are exceptionally good dancers, and we still remembers the performances they have given.

A few months ago, the two shared a video of themselves dancing, and they have reached a milestone on that video.

The video has reached 1 million views, and both are super happy about it. Prince shared a post and thanked all their fans and well-wishers for the support.

Well, no doubt that the show made them dancing stars today.

