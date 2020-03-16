Dance India Dance Super Mom: Exclusive! “I would love to do a negative role in the future where I am the murderer and still the hero of the movie” - Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is a well-known television actor and a host of a reality show. He was mostly seen on the reality show Dance India Dance.

A few months back he made headlines for participating in the show Bigg Boss Season 15. He was a good player and the audience loved him on the show.

The actor just wrapped up hosting Dance India Dance Little Masters and now he would be seen as a host in Dance India Dance Supermom.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how excited he is to host the upcoming season and what role he would like to play in the future.

Are you excited to host Dance India Dance Supermoms?

It’s very overwhelming to be hosting one show after another. If I am offered another show means I did well in the previous one hence the makers wanted me to work on the new one. I am so excited to be hosting this show as it does Super Moms and we have such talented moms performing this time. It’s incredible! I had hosted Season 1 but that was long back finally I am back to hosting this one.

Did any of the dance performances or stories of the Super Mom make you emotional?

To be honest, more than emotional their lives are very inspiring. There are not only single mothers but they come on set with their children and husband and they handle their kids and sort things out and then perform, I feel so many of them might be cooking food for the family early in the morning and then they come and perform on the stage.

A role that you want to play that you haven’t done before?

I would love to do a negative role where I kind of do all the murders still I am the hero of the project, such roles are challenging to perform.

Well, there is no doubt that Jay Bhanushali is one of the best hosts we have in the industry and he has been associated with Dance India Dance for a long time.

