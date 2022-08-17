Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Liger

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Super Moms, a dance reality show with mothers as participants.

Some of the judges in the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji, Govinda, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges are Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree, and the host of the show is Jay Bhanushali.

The show just started a few weeks back and the contestants are raring to go and it’s very difficult to judge them.

Every week a new celebrity comes on the show and makes the show entertaining.

As per sources, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Liger.

They would be having some fun interactions with the host of the show and would also be interacting with the super moms on the show.

This would be the first time that both the actors would be gracing the show and having a good time with each other.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience is going to have a lot of fun watching the episode.

Are you excited to see Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda on the show?

