Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Bhagya Laxmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Smita Bansal join hands with the moms on the show

Dance India Dance Super Moms' new season has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up.  In the upcoming episode, Bhagya Laxmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Smita Bansal will be gracing the show.

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Super Moms, a dance reality show with mothers as participants.

Some of the judges in the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji, Govinda, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges are Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree, and the host of the show is Jay Bhanushali.

The show just started a few weeks back and the contestants are raring to go and it’s very difficult to judge them.

Every week a new celebrity comes on the show and makes the show entertaining.

See how Super Moms Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Juhi Parmar are giving mothers across India 'wings' to achieve their dreams



As per sources, Bhagya Laxmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Smita Bansal will be gracing the show and joining hands with the super moms.

They would be having a fun session with the judges, contestants and the host of the show where they will be encouraging the contestants to perform well.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and the audiences are going to have a lot of fun watching it.



EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's Dance India Dance Super Moms to launch on this date


 

