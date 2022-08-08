Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Bollywood superstar Govinda to grace the show

Dance India Dance Super Moms is one of the most loved shows on television and in the upcoming episode, Govinda will be seen as a guest.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 17:36
Exclusive! Bollywood superstar Govinda to grace the show in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Super Moms, a dance reality show with mothers as participants.

Some of the judges in the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji, Govinda, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges are Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree, and the host of the show is Jay Bhanushali.

The show just started a few weeks back and the contestants are raring to go and it’s very difficult to judge them.

Every week a new celebrity comes on the show and makes the show entertaining.

As per sources, Govinda will be gracing the show where he would be interacting with the audience and the fans.

He will be having a fun interaction with the host and the judges of the show.

This is not the first time Govinda will be gracing the show as he has been part of the show in the previous seasons.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with entertainment and the audience is going to have good fun.

Are you excited to see Govinda on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

