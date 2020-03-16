Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor to grace the show

Dance India Dance Super Moms is one of the most loved shows on television. Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor will grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie Liger.

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Super Moms, a dance reality show with mothers as participants.

Some of the judges in the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji, Govinda, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges are Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree, and the host of the show is Jay Bhanushali.

The show just started a few weeks back and the contestants are raring to go and it’s very difficult to judge them.

Every week, a new celebrity graces the show and makes the show even more entertaining.

( ALSO READ - See how Super Moms Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Juhi Parmar are giving mothers across India ‘wings’ to achieve their dreams )

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor will be gracing the show where they would be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show.

This is not the first time the actors are gracing the show. The previous season also saw them as guests.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are going to enjoy the episode and it's going to be filled with a lot of entertainment quotient.

Are you excited to see Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

( ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's Dance India Dance Super Moms to launch on this date )

Latest Video