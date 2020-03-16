Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor to grace the show

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Super Moms, a dance reality show with mothers as participants.

Some of the judges in the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji, Govinda, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges are Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree, and the host of the show is Jay Bhanushali.

The show just started a few weeks back and the contestants are raring to go and it’s very difficult to judge them.

Every week, a new celebrity graces the show and makes the show even more entertaining.

As per sources, Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor will be gracing the show where they would be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show.

This is not the first time the actors are gracing the show. The previous season also saw them as guests.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are going to enjoy the episode and it's going to be filled with a lot of entertainment quotient.

