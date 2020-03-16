Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Rapper Badshah to grace the show in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Super Moms, a dance reality show with mothers as participants.

Some of the judges in the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji, Govinda, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges are Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree, and the host of the show is Jay Bhanushali.

The show just started a few weeks back and the contestants are raring to go and it’s very difficult to judge them.

Every week a new celebrity comes on the show and makes the show entertaining.

As per sources, Rapper Badshah will be gracing the show where he would be interacting with the audience and the fans of the show.

He would be having some entertainment segments with the host of the show Jay Bhanushali.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and the audiences are going to have a lot of fun watching it.

