Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place

Dance India Dance Super Moms is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place on this date.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:28
Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place

MUMBAI :  Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Super Moms, a dance reality show with mothers as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji, Govinda, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges are Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree, and the host of the show is Jay Bhanushali.

The show is finally coming to an end and we will soon get to see the winner of the show.

ALSO READ -  See how Super Moms Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Juhi Parmar are giving mothers across India ‘wings’ to achieve their dreams

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the finale of the show will take place on 25th September 2022 and the show will finally come to an end.

As we had reported during the finale of the show, Bollywood superstar Govinda will be gracing the show and would be having a fun time with the judges and the contestants of the show.

This season was a success and it did have decent ratings when it came to TRP ratings.

Who do you think should be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 

ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's Dance India Dance Super Moms to launch on this date

Sonali Bendre Mouni Roy Dance India Dance ZeeTV DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS Jay Bhanushali Remo D’Souza Terrance Lewis Geeta Kapur Rashmika Mandana Urmila Matondkar Bhagyashree Ananya Panday Vijay Deverakonda Chunky Panday Shakti Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Ronit Roy gets candid about his career; says "I will never say no to Ekta Kapoor, till my dying day"
MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is popularly known for his role as Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. That role also...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Challenging! A stubborn Bal Ganesh challenges Lord Vishnu
MUMBAI:It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Sad! From Gashmeer Mahajani to Karanvir Bohra, here is a list of TV actors who lost all their money and ran into major debts
MUMBAI: Celebs love to maintain their social status and spend a lot of money on their lifestyle. Due to spending extra...
Aww! Check out Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s adorable couple pictures
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwariya Sharma play Virat and Pakhi on Star Plus’ famous show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Rajesh and Vandana have a strong realization
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag and Prathna to be caught by Bapodra
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was once arrested and put into jail for THIS reason, Scroll down to know more
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was once arrested and put into jail for THIS reason, Scroll down to know more