Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place

MUMBAI : Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Super Moms, a dance reality show with mothers as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji, Govinda, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

The show is back with a new season, and the new judges are Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree, and the host of the show is Jay Bhanushali.

The show is finally coming to an end and we will soon get to see the winner of the show.

As per sources, the finale of the show will take place on 25th September 2022 and the show will finally come to an end.

As we had reported during the finale of the show, Bollywood superstar Govinda will be gracing the show and would be having a fun time with the judges and the contestants of the show.

This season was a success and it did have decent ratings when it came to TRP ratings.

