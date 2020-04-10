Dance India Dance – TB video when Jay misbehaved with judges Remo, Geeta and Shiamak

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality shows on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

Zee Tv had launched a show names Dance Ke Superstars where the contestants of Dance India Dance Season 1 and 2 ha participated and were fighting against each other.

Now, there was a face-off competition between Jay and Amar where while performing Jay’s music stops and he loses the rhythm of his steps.

When the time came for marks, he refused to accept the marks and told the Shiamak Davar who was one of the judges that he doesn’t want to marks and that he should be eliminated from the show.

This pisses Geeta and she tells Jay that she is upset and as he disrespected them, and Remo tells him that when they have supported them and in return, this is what the get.

Well, at the end Jay apologises but Geeta refuses to give in the marks and she seemed very upset.

At the end, Shiamak tells the contestants that this show is unique as it got both the seasons contestants together and the USP is the unity within everybody.

There is no doubt that Dance India Dance gave us the best of dancers.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movie stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com