Dance India Super Mom: Exclusive! Urmila Matondkar talks about how excited she is to judge the show and based on what criteria she will choose the contestants

MUMBAI: Urmila Matondkar is a mega super on television and she has been part of many blockbuster movies.

She is best known for her role in movies like Rangeela, Bhoot, Judaai, Kaun, Pyar Tune Kya Kia, etc.

For quite some time the actress hasn’t been doing much work in the entertainment business as she was busy with her political career.

The actress is back now as the judge for the upcoming reality show Dance India Dance Super Moms.

This is the second reality show she will be judging. Previously, she was a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 2.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how excited she is to judge the show and what are the criteria she has for selecting the students.

How excited are you to judge Dance India Dance Supermom?

I am excited about this one as it’s a dance show and the ladies on this show are commendable they have reached here after a long journey and struggle and I am so happy to see them perform.

What should the audience look into a contestant?

The moms’ spirit is something that you shouldn’t miss and the way they perform. The audience will somewhere connect to them and am so happy to see them getting this second chance. They deserve it.

What are the criteria that the judges will be following to select the super moms?

The judges can have a fight and disagreement at times, but for me, I would see technicality and even if that isn’t there I would be fine as someone should just dance from the heart and enjoy themselves.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Urmila as a judge on the show.

