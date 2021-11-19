Dance Maestro Prabhu Deva to be on Star Plus’ Dance+ Season 6!

MUMBAI: Trust Star Plus to always impress and surprise their loyal viewers with their amazing and enriching content. Over time, the channel has managed to gain quite a fan base due to its content and their recent launch ‘Dance+ Season 6’ has only been a positive influence to that so far. The plus factor that the contestants bring into the mix is just exceptional and who doesn’t want to be one with that?

The show is as it is a hit but, adding to the goodness of the show, they’ve recently managed to get dance maestro Prabhu Deva on it as the special guest for one episode and oh, what an episode it has been! The dancing jewel of the country added so much more substance to the already blockbuster show and we absolutely cannot get enough of it. With his poised demeanour and power moves, he managed to swoon the audience and we aren’t surprised. Prabhu Deva is amongst the most talented people in the world and to have him on the show and watch him dance was such an honour to the audiences and we are certain, even for the show.

There is no higher blessing than seeing Prabhu Deva groove to any music and this Sunday, Star Plus gives its viewers and dance fanatics a chance to see this Dancing Superstar in action. On this occasion Actor, Choreographer & Filmmaker Prabhu Deva says, “The show Dance+ is all about Creativity, Originality, Commitment, Flexibility, Positive and Open Attitude, and lots of Passion. Every time I visit the sets, it reminds me of my younger days as a dancer. What I like the most about the show, is the fact that it puts the contestants out of their comfort zone and challenges them. I've been so excited about it, right from the word go, and it's been an amazing experience shooting with Remo and the team of Dance+! I urge all my fans and viewers of the show to watch this Sunday’s episode and catch me in action with Remo, the fabulous contestants and watch out for some unique dance moves and challenges.”

Prabhu Deva gives dare to dance challenge to Dance+ Contestants. Will contestants manage to impress him?